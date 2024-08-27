Mariah Carey Knew Her Sister Alison Was Dying For A Month -- But ‘Never Reached Out,’ Says Friend

Mariah Carey had a month to reach out to her late sister, but never took the opportunity. That’s at least what a friend of the late 63-year-old is claiming!

On Monday, Alison Carey‘s longtime friend David Baker told The US Sun Mariah “cut off” contact with her big sister, and that their relationship next to nonexistent ever since:

“Alison was unhappy that her ‘baby sister’ had cut off contact with her. She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral. I am told that a memorial service is planned for a future date, but nothing now.”

As we reported on Monday, Mariah told People that her sister and mother Patricia sadly died on the same day “in a tragic turn of events.” She said:

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The 55-year-old didn’t reveal the details of how her mom and sis died. Her mother was 87, so it’s just been assumed natural causes. Alison was quite sick, too, apparently.

According to the outlet, Alison had been dealing with drug addiction, homelessness, and a multitude of health issues over the last nine years, including being HIV positive. Just last year, Alison took to social media to reveal she was “living without teeth” because she didn’t “have the money” for dental work.

She was reportedly in hospice for the final three weeks of her life. David claims Mariah was made aware of Alison’s condition — but never made an effort to reach out:

“No, Mariah has never tried to contact Alison, even after she was told a month ago that Alison was dying. A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came. And now Mariah is ‘heartbroken’ by the loss of her mother and her ‘ex’ sister. That callous rejection added more hurt to Alison’s pain.”

Oof. If true, that’s… that’s rough. But of course we don’t know the most intimate details of their relationship. It’s impossible to judge these situations from the outside.

Obviously David has a different opinion of Alison than Mariah. He remembered his friend fondly while speaking to the outlet:

“Beneath a tough exterior, Alison was a highly intelligent, warm, and sensitive person. I have known her for nine years, and as her friend, and in recent months her care, I will miss her greatly.”

So tragic.

Our hearts continue to go out to the whole Carey family — no matter how estranged they may have been.

[Image via Mariah Carey/YouTube]