EXPLOSIONS! Ketchup And Baking Soda Family Fun! Grandma Even Joined Us!!! | Perez Hilton

This was the most fun! And we didn’t even need to leave the house! For less than $20 we bought a bunch of ketchup bottles and some baking soda and we tried that experiment where you shake it and…. magic happens! The kids had a blast – literally! And Momma Perez even took part in the good times! There’s a surprise at the end too. We had to! THE BEST DAY!!! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

After lots of experimenting, we came up with the best CBD products! CLICK HERE to check out our gummies and muscle relief gels at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!