Taylor Swift 'Enjoying Her Freedom' As She Steps Out In NYC With Girl Squad After Joe Alwyn Split!

Taylor Swift is loving her single-girl era!

Ever since the shocking news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn broke earlier this month, it seemed like the 33-year-old singer was not letting the end of her six-year relationship get her down. The proof? We’ve already seen her going out on the town whenever she’s not hitting the stage for The Eras Tour. She even responded to a fan who held up a sigh asking if she was “OK” during her show in Tampa one night, giving a quick thumbs up to assure the audience she was fine.

But for those who are not buying it? Well, we’re now getting some more updates on how Taylor is feeling post-breakup! An insider insisted to Us Weekly on Thursday she’s “doing great” during this new chapter in her life, saying:

“Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future. She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

We love the positive outlook!

But just because Tay is clearly thriving right now, that doesn’t mean she’s ready to move on and jump into a new romance quite yet! The source told the outlet she’s “enjoying her freedom” and “adjusting to the single life.” So no, she’s not getting involved with someone else right now! The insider added:

“She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t even thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon.”

Instead, she’s making sure to pencil in some quality time with her inner circle in between her concerts. The Us source said:

“She appreciates all the love and support she’s received from family and friends.”

Taylor definitely has been leaning on her close friends lately! As we mentioned before, she’s spotted going out a lot with her besties over the past couple of weeks. Most recently, the Evermore songstress was caught with her girl squad — Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim — walking over to the private club Zero Bond in New York City on Thursday. It’s a girl group worthy of Bad Blood! You can ch-ch-check out the pictures (below):

Taylor Swift steps out with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Haim after Joe Alwyn breakup https://t.co/vatmq8cexH pic.twitter.com/CLgcdU9Iho — Page Six (@PageSix) April 21, 2023

So Taylor’s squad is officially back?!

Honestly, good for Taylor! It looks like she’s living her best life after going through her breakup with Joe! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

