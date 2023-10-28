OMG! Does Travis Kelce Have A Picture Of Taylor Swift On His Phone's Lock Screen?!

Prepare to swoon, Swifties!

For those who haven’t heard yet, Travis Kelce made headlines after he was caught dancing at the first game of the World Series at Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song Shake It Off. It was such a sweet moment. But after he finished jamming out in the stands, fans quickly noticed something else from Trav.

Related: Travis & Taylor’s Relationship Is Getting ‘More Serious’!



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end held his cell phone in his hands while watching the game at one point, so eagle-eyed Swifties got a peek at his lock screen. And guess what? Fans believe they spotted a picture of Taylor as the background!!! Although the image is blurry, several social media users swear they could see the 33-year-old singer’s head and signature blonde bangs in the photo. See the reactions (below):

“travis has got taylor as his lockscreen i’d recognise those bangs anywhere LFG.” “Ah, Travis has an impeccable choice in lockscreen! Taylor’s iconic bangs are unmistakable. Let’s go! #LFG” “Yeah, that’s definitely her bangs right there” “Travis is so me because I also have Taylor as my lockscreen.” “Travis having a pic of Taylor as his wallpaper, OH WE WON.”

Wow! Ch-ch-check it out for yourselves (below):

travis has got taylor as his lockscreen i’d recognise those bangs anywhere LFG pic.twitter.com/lOrsPl9B2Y — ???????????????????? ♡ (@tayvisnation) October 28, 2023

Keep your fingers crossed that the 34-year-old’s brother, Jason Kelce, brings this up on their next podcast episode and gives us some answers! LOLz.

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe that is a picture of Taylor as Travis’ lock screen? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]