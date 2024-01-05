Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Calvin Klein

Yes, Chef!!! The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Looking HAWT For Calvin Klein!

Meat is on the menu! And Jeremy Allen White is dishing it up!

The Bear star gifted all of us with a steamy new year’s gift: A Calvin Klein photoshoot!

The 32-year-old is part of the brand’s spring 2024 campaign and they should be happy to have him because boy, does he sell those little white undies nicely! Ch-ch-check out some of his best shots (below):

Jeremy Allen White For Calvin Klein!
(c) Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA/WENN
Jeremy Allen White For Calvin Klein!
(c) Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA/WENN
Jeremy Allen White For Calvin Klein!
(c) Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA/WENN
Jeremy Allen White For Calvin Klein!
(c) Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA/WENN
Jeremy Allen White For Calvin Klein!
(c) Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA/WENN
Jeremy Allen White For Calvin Klein!
(c) Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA/WENN
Jeremy Allen White For Calvin Klein!
(c) Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA/WENN

Hawt!!!

He also starred in a short video for the campaign set to Lesley Gore’s You Don’t Own Me where he strips down to his skivvies and models like a pro. Watch (below):

See some behind-the-scenes footage (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Did he tempt you to buy some Calvins?! Or did the pics make you feel something else?? LOLz! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Calvin Klein/YouTube & Mert Alas/Calvin Klein/MEGA/WENN]

Jan 04, 2024 16:25pm PDT

