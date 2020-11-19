Florida Georgia Line Address Breakup Rumors: 'There Have Been Hard Times'

The guys from Florida Georgia Line are putting up a united front following a week of breakup rumors… but they aren’t sugar-coating anything, either!

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard appeared on the premiere episode of SiriusXM‘s Exit 209 podcast with host Storme Warren on Thursday. And boy, did they have a LOT to say about the whirlwind week they’ve had on social media!

Related: Holly Robinson Peete Says Trump Called Her The N-Word On “Celebrity Apprentice’

Knowing it was the only thing on country music fans’ minds right now, Warren smartly opened up the show with a chance for the guys to “clear the air,” and explain what exactly happened on Instagram this week. As we reported, Hubbard and his wife — both Joe Biden supporters — unfollowed the more conservative Kelley right before the American presidential election earlier this month. Considering their home states were divided along the Florida Georgia line, the divide became a metaphor for the whole damn country!

To hear Hubbard tell it now, though, the whole thing was planned and done out in the open, with no intention for drama — and no breakup on the horizon.

The country crooner said:

“I unfollowed [Kelley] for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on. And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now. So I’m just going to, so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal. Like we said, we’re on great terms. We’re feeling stronger than ever. We’re loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we’re in now and excited for the future.”

Ooooookay then!

Can’t decide if it’s weird (why not just ignore Kelley’s posts?) or mature (glad they talked it out!), but whatever! Sounds like things are all good between them, and that’s the most important part for country music fans, right??

Related: Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge — Could Trump Pardon Him??

To his credit, Hubbard was able to put it in a broader context about how far the duo have come as bandmates — professionally, musically, and emotionally.

The rocker added:

“We have been on a 10-year relationship, a 10-year partnership, a 10-year commitment to each other. And yes, there have been hard times. It’s not all sugar coated. And so the truth is, and I think this is important to talk about me and [Kelley] have done work. We’ve went to therapy, we’ve sat with each other and wanting to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. You know what I mean? Because we’re brothers and that’s what brothers do. And, and brothers don’t always get along. So we’ve had, we’ve had moments where we, you know, where we want to kill each other, but a lot of it’s out of love.”

Inneresting! Now that part is definitely more mature… and more relatable! Bands go through stuff, and bandmates don’t always see eye to eye. Is turning one another off for a while the secret to getting through it? Should we ALL be doing that?

…or does it keep us in our bubbles, where lies can be perpetuated..?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Is the drama over for FGL now that the election has passed by and life should (hopefully) return to normal? Sound OFF with your reaction to everything you’ve seen here, down in the comments (below)!

[Image via SiriusXM/YouTube]