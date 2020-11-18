Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge -- And 50 Cent Tells Him To Ask Donald Trump For A Pardon!

Lil Wayne’s series of unfortunate events continues following his Donald Trump endorsement!

According to reports, the Lollipop rapper has been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face to 10 years in prison if convicted. The US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged the rapper — who was previously convicted of a felony gun charge in NY in 2009 — with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The charge is for an incident in December 2019 where feds searched the star’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport during its stop in Florida en route to California. While guns and drugs were reportedly found on the aircraft, Weezy’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said at the time his client was “cleared” to leave the airport.

Now, however, it seems authorities believe the 38-year-old was wrongfully in possession of a weapon and ammo. Srebnick confirmed to TMZ that Wayne was charged for possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage back in December. The lawyer told the outlet:

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person… The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

The rapper is scheduled to appear in court next month, but critics are already weighing in with their unsolicited legal advice. And by critics, we mean 50 Cent, who mercilessly trolled Wayne over the charge — and his recent public support of Trump.

The Power star took to Instagram to address the situation, jokingly advising Wayne to get that “fool” he endorsed for president to pardon him while he’s still in office. In the caption of a photo of a recent headline about Wayne’s legal woes, 50 wrote:

“ wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him Wayne. get that fool on the phone. They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump. “

LOLz! Not a bad idea, but we don’t think Trump’s the type to help someone who didn’t help him.

Recently, 50 weighed in on Wayne’s Trump endorsement in an interview, claiming that he himself was offered $1 million to endorse the incumbent POOTUS and appear to support the campaign. He revealed:

“He participated with different artists for the Black vote. And I’m going, nah, I ain’t gonna put myself in that position. ‘Cause I don’t know what I’d have to do to recover from that.”

While 50 may not have taken Trump’s offer, he did briefly show support for The Apprentice host because he wasn’t a fan of Joe Biden’s tax plan. Ultimately, though, he denounced Trump because it was starting to affect his love life.

Weezy’s love life also took a hit from his Trump support, as the rapper was reportedly dumped by his model girlfriend following his headline-making endorsement. When pressed about Wayne’s endorsement, 50 said he believes the New Orleans native was paid, sharing:

“Yeah, I’m sure… Easily, he got paid.”

Again, we don’t think Trump’s the type to give favors to people who can’t do things for him — and we already know from countless contractors that he doesn’t pay his debts! So it looks like Weezy’s probably out of luck on this one.

