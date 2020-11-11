Um... Did Florida Georgia Line Just Break Up Over Trump??

Could this really be the end for country music duo Florida Georgia Line??

And even worse… could the rumors really be true that they broke up because of Donald Trump?!?!

Tyler Hubbard (above, right) and Brian Kelley (above left, in cowboy hat), the two hit-makers and superstar bandmates in FGL, are sparking major fan uncertainty right now after one unfollowed the other on Instagram. Astute fans are wondering whether this could be the end the group, which has put out a long string of pop-country hits like Cruise, May We All, This Is How We Roll, Get Your Shine On, and Round Here — to name just a few.

This week, followers were quick to realize 33-year-old Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, both unfollowed 35-year-old Kelley on IG. That’s never a good sign for a band, of course, although it is weird timing, since the duo just released a new Christmas song called Lit This Year on October 29. Hmmm…

Still, the move has many speculating that the pair’s apparent opposing political views may have played a major role in drawing a line between ’em. Hubbard has been outspoken in the past against President Trump, while Hayley has previously shared lots of support for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Kelley, on the other hand, recently slammed Joe Biden supporters, calling their post-election celebrations a “s**t show” in an Instagram Stories post back on Sunday.

The rift rumors went into serious overdrive on Tuesday though, when Brian’s wife Brittney posted a series of SUPER cryptic quotes on her own IG Stories. One of them said (below):

“Real friends don’t always agree with [you] but they do respect your right to have an opinion.”

And in another video message later in the day, she added:

“A lot of people need to look up the definition of a democracy and bipartisanship and learn that.”

Very telling!!!

Now for what it’s worth, Tyler re-followed Brian on IG shortly after Us Weekly reached out to inquire about the status of the band. Soooo maybe they’re trying to smooth things over?! Or just cover their tracks??

Regardless, a source close to FGL was adamant with the outlet that everything was good with the duo:

“All is good with the FGL family. Tyler and Brian’s friendship is as strong as ever.”

OK then!

This would’ve been especially interesting with the 2020 CMA Awards set to go on Wednesday night since Florida Georgia Line was originally lined up to perform live at the event. However on Monday, Tyler revealed he’d tested positive for COVID-19, and even though he reported being “asymptomatic” while in quarantine, the duo nevertheless had to cancel their planned performance.

Whatever the case with that, and whether FGL has really broken up or not, fans are giving it a lot of energy on social media! Here are just a few of the reactions coming down regarding this unexpected country music gossip (below):

“If Joe Biden tries to get Florida Georgia Line to stop making music I say we give him a chance” “It wouldn’t surprise me. Politics has ruined families, relationships, and life long friendships in the past few years. People are very divided & stand very firm in their positions.” “cannot believe florida georgia line are one of the couples getting divorced because of different political views” “Drama with Florida Georgia Line! One’s a Trump supporter and the other’s not.” “The fact that one of the Florida Georgia Line guys is a Trumper whining about election celebrations while the other one has covid is very 2020.”

Wow!

Who knew that in the first week of November, Florida and Georgia would factor so prominently in such a partisan presidential election, only for the second week of the month to have Florida Georgia Line polarize as much as their namesakes!

That’s art imitating life, right?!

