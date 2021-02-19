Two Florida Women Caught 'Faking' Senior Citizen Disguise In Apparent Attempt To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early!

Hey, let’s look on the bright side here: at least we now know these two women aren’t anti-vaxxers?!

That’s something working in their favor in this day and age! LOLz!

Two Florida women “complete with disguises” were caught by authorities in an attempt at “faking to be old” in order to qualify early to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to state health department officials, the controversy came up on Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, where public health officers were administering the vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

According to Dr. Raul Pino (pictured in the inset, above left, along with Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings), the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, both women had on “bonnets, gloves, and glasses.” In doing so, they had attempted to change their appearance in order to look like senior citizens, thereby possibly qualifying to receive the vaccine early.

In an update to the public on Thursday about the vaccine’s roll-out across the populous central Florida county, Dr. Pino made this eyebrow-raising remark (below):

“We haven’t had any lack of willing arms to get vaccinated. We also have people faking to be old to be vaccinated. Yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time.”

Um… come again?!

When journalists asked Pino to clarify his words, he informed them that the women had “valid vaccination cards” with them, having somehow received the first dose of the vaccine in the weeks prior. When they attempted then to receive the second dosage at the convention center on Wednesday, workers were alerted when “there were some issues with their IDs and their driver’s license.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the two women were identified as Olga Monroy-Ramirez and Martha Vivian Monroy. Both women are 44 years old. Apparently, their scheme ran aground when workers were unable to match up their names and birthdates between their driver’s licenses and vaccine registration sheets. Health Department officials then asked deputies on scene to issue trespass warnings against the women; no other law enforcement action was taken, though they were quickly removed from the premises. It’s still unclear how they were able to receive the first dose of the vaccine prior to this incident.

As for Dr. Pino, he confirmed during Thursday’s press briefing that officials have “increased security” around the vaccination site at the convention center because of this incident. Currently, all Florida residents 65 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

He added:

“This [vaccine] is the hottest commodity that is out there right now. We have to be very careful with the funds and the resources that we are provided.”

No kidding! The vaccine rollout process has been slow thus far in Florida, with senior citizens waiting hours on end in line as health workers and public health officials work around the clock to provide and administer all the necessary doses. Obviously, crazy s**t like this just takes resources away from the most important thing — getting the vaccine in people’s arms!

What do U think about this idea, Perezcious readers?! Disguising yourself as a senior citizen in order to get the COVID vaccine… sounds like something you’d see on a sitcom or something!

Do these women deserve a stronger legal punishment for their actions?? What should the consequences be for something like this?!

Sound OFF with your take about this crazy only-in-Florida story down in the comments (below)!

