Floyd Mayweather’s GF Anna Monroe Left ‘Devastated’ After He Is Seen Cuddling Up With His Ex

Floyd Mayweather may have some explaining to do with his girlfriend Anna Monroe…

ICYMI, the boxing champ was caught by paparazzi taking a stroll through the streets of New York City on Tuesday with his former lover, Gallienne Nabila. During the walk, Floyd had his arm wrapped around the 25-year-old model, who wore a snakeskin top and sported a massive diamond engagement ring. According to The Sun, the pair later got into his SUV before dashing off to an unknown location. You can take a look at the photos obtained by the publication HERE.

YIKES! Either the former couple are really good friends following their relationship, or something super fishy is happening here. And while Floyd got cozy on the east coast, his exotic dancer GF was hiking at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. She shared an Instagram pic on Monday, posing in skin-tight hiking gear and a harness that held her dog. Ch-ch-check out the snapshot (below):

So the 44-year-old fighter is just on the other side of the country so he forgot about the fact he has a girlfriend? What, is he missing his sense of object permanence like a baby??

Since the pics dropped, a source claimed to The Sun that the blonde beauty is incredibly “devastated” by the news, explaining:

“Anna is devastated… She feels like she gave him everything. After seeing the pictures she lost it, she’s telling friends she is completely done with him. She even called him a ‘tramp’ and accused Floyd of always hanging out with other women behind her back.”

Yeesh, that is certainly not a good look for the athlete…

In case you didn’t know, Floyd and Gallienne dated back in 2019, but he later moved on with Monroe. According to The Sun, the licensed aesthetician was living with the promoter in Sin City before he asked her to “move out” this past May so he could focus on his highly-publicized fight with Logan Paul. While Floyd reportedly lives in a “huge mansion” with several bedrooms, the publication noted that he wanted her to leave simply so he could prepare without any distractions.

Sounds like a sneaky way of trying to break up with someone, if we do say so ourselves! For a man who takes punches in the face for a living, that’s pretty cowardly.

Despite the inneresting request, the duo has actually remained together, as she was seen ringside at his fight at the Hard Rock Hotel in early June.

There have also been reports that Floyd popped the question to Anna just weeks after their relationship went public in January. However, the Michigan native shut down the rumors in an IG post, saying he has “never been engaged or married, those are just rumors and lies.”

Well, we definitely doubt any sort of future nuptials will happen now after Floyd was cuddling up to his ex-girlfriend!

Thoughts on their interaction, Perezcious readers? Do you think Anna will call it quits with Floyd over this? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Anna Monroe/Instagram, Gallienne Nabila/Instagram, FayesVision/WENN]