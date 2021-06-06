Logan Paul Delivers Some Interesting Smack Talk During Pre-Fight Weigh-In With Floyd Mayweather: ‘The Aliens Are Coming’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is heading back into the ring to fight against Logan Paul. Yeah, you read that right.

On Sunday night, the 44-year-old boxing great and the 26-year-old YouTube star will battle it out in a highly-anticipated pay-per-view match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. But before that, the pair hopped on the scales for an official weigh-in and to deliver some rather interesting smack talk.

Paul, who came in around 189.5 pounds, entered the event to Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses, spouting how his presence “proves this sh*t is a simulation.” Okay??? He then went on to say:

“None of it’s real. The aliens are coming in June. Just be ready. Tomorrow, I break the f**king simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.”

Okay, we thought this was a boxing match, not a sneak preview of Demi Lovato’s new alien investigation series. But seriously what is he even saying?!?! It’s all just so wild. But of course, that wasn’t the only parting note he had for the athlete, sharing:

“He’s not ready. He doesn’t know what to expect. This isn’t the biggest fight of my life, it’s the biggest fight of his life. … I’m going to get it done, it’s a fight and anything can happen. Floyd’s not ready, that’s all I can say.”

You may want to think again. Just saying, he is a legendary boxer with a pretty decent record!

As for Mayweather, he came in at 155 pounds and 6-inches smaller than his competitor. However, the Michigan native didn’t even seem fazed by the social media personality’s size advantage, saying:

“I’ve been here before, I know what it takes. I fought every different style you can possibly fight. Height don’t win fights, weight don’t win fights, fighting wins fights and I can fight.”

That’s for sure since the man does have a 50-0 record while Paul falls in at 0-1! It definitely seems like the odds are in Floyd’s favor. If you’re curious, you can ch-ch-check out the entire weigh-in spectacle (below):

The exhibition has drawn a ton of interest from those inside and outside the boxing world — all thanks to Logan’s strange show of sportsmanship (or lack thereof). This also marks the first time since December 2019 that the five-division champion steps back into the arena. So who knows what will happen, but it sure sounds like it’ll be a crazy night!

