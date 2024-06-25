Foo Fighters Guitarist Was At Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Show Hours Before Dave Grohl's Dig!

Taylor Swift had quite an interesting guest at one of the Eras Tour shows in London. And no, we’re not talking about Prince William or Tom Cruise. It turns out the guitarist for the Foo Fighters attended the concert — just one day before lead singer Dave Grohl threw shade at the pop star!

Yes, we’ve just learned among the many A-listers cheering on Tay in London, Pat Smear was at Wembley Stadium to watch the three-hour performance on Friday night, too! His presence was revealed in a photo posted by Salma Hayek in which she posed with the punk rocker and Stella McCartney in the VIP tent. What a plot twist in this controversy! Swipe to slide 5 to check out the snapshot:

Wow. It’s safe to say Pat won’t be in the VIP tent again for a future Tay Tay show! Not after his bandmate took shots at her the following evening! During the Foo Fighters concert at London Stadium on Saturday, Dave suggested the Blank Space artist does not sing live on her tour! He said:

“We were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour. We’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple.”

All fine and self-effacing… until he jabbed:

“That’s because we actually play live.”

Seriously?! Implying Taylor doesn’t?!

Clearly, the former Nirvana member has not seen the compilation videos online of all the funny mistakes, stage malfunctions, and lyric mishaps Taylor has had so far during her LIVE performances on the tour. In fact it was so many it was nicknamed “the Errors Tour” by Swifties long before Dave shared his joke.

So the question is, why would he think different? Was he just going off what his longtime guitarist possibly said? Was Pat the one to say Taylor doesn’t sing live after seeing the show?? Hmm. Considering we now know the guitarist attended the show, it wouldn’t shock us if he threw the accusation out there while “joking” about the tour with the other band members.

Regardless, not a good look for the Foo Fighters. And yes, Dave did face the wrath of Taylor and the fandom! She wasn’t standing for the accusation and fired back at Dave on her show Sunday, saying:

“What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every single one of our crew, the band that’s going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight.”

