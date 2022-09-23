Adam Levine Allegedly Sent IG Model Maryka ‘Naked Selfie’ While They Were ‘Sexting’!

Instagram model Maryka is sharing her side of the story after revealing Adam Levine slid into her DMs while still married to wife Behati Prinsloo.

Shortly after Sumner Stroh claimed she and the Maroon 5 frontman had an affair, several women came forward with their own stories about him and the alleged inappropriate messages he would send them – including Maryka. The social media personality posted a screenshot of a DM exchange with Adam on Instagram Stories earlier this week, which showed that he said to her at one point:

“Distract yourself by f**king with me!”

She also shared a video that the 43-year-old singer allegedly sent her in which he just simply said:

“I’m stupid.”

We can’t disagree with him there after this scandal… In case you missed it, you can ch-ch-check the receipts below:

Ugh.

Now, Maryka has spoken out about what exactly went down with Adam in an interview with In Touch on Friday. The comedian told the outlet that she and the former The Voice coach “started talking on Instagram a year ago” as friends. However, things soon heated up between them! She claims they “started sexting” after he allegedly revealed he and Behati “had some issues” in their marriage. Adam also told Maryka his relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model got “complicated.” She said to In Touch:

“I assumed it was divorce.”

While Maryka insists they never hooked up, she claims the Payphone crooner only sent her flirty messages – including a “naked selfie” on the ‘gram at one point. She then recalled:

“He had some weird kinks, like he loved to be called ‘good boy.’ He often flirted with me.”

Eventually, Maryka said she decided to stop talking to Adam when he reached out to her in a panic one day after his friend’s Instagram account got hacked. Afraid he’d get caught sooner, huh?! She shared:

“I thought that was weird, so I decided to quit with him and stop talking to him. My last texts to him were telling him, ‘You should stop doing this stuff. You have a wife.’ And he told me he would’ve stopped.”

Obviously, that did not happen…

Despite putting distance between them, Adam allegedly continued to message Maryka every now and then, and the two soon began texting once again between May and July – this time, strictly as friends. However, he ended up not reaching out to her for a month, and she has not “heard” from him again:

“He then vanished for a whole month. Haven’t heard from him since then.”

This is certainly not a good look for Adam. But even more so, it is not fair that Behati and their kids are stuck in the middle of this scandal. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Maryka/Instagram, Saturday Night Live/YouTube]