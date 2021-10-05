First Teaser For Game Of Thrones Prequel Series House Of The Dragon Is Here -- Watch!

Forget winter — it’s fire and blood that are coming in the new trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon!

HBO Max dropped the first teaser for the upcoming drama on Tuesday, showing the first glimpse of what the Targaryen dynasty looked like 200 years before the events that unfolded in GoT.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book, and the teaser promises plenty of both — not to mention dragons, of course!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see the first footage of the cast — including Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower — in action.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max in 2022. Will U be watching?

[Image via HBO Max]