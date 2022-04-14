Game Of Thrones Villain Arrested For 'Sexually Explicit Communication' With A Minor!

An actor known for his villain work is being accused of some horrifically villainous behavior IRL.

Joseph Gatt, who played the terrifying Thenn warg on Game Of Thrones, was arrested last week on accusation of “online sexually explicit communication” with a minor. According to the LAPD, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that the actor had engaged in the internet communication with a child across state lines. He was then arrested on a warrant for “contact with a minor for sexual offense” on April 6.

Law enforcement apparently don’t believe this was an isolated incident. According to a press release on Tuesday, the LAPD are asking for other victims or witnesses to come forward.

Gatt was released on $5,000 bail, according to TMZ. In the hours since the arrest news went public, he has released a statement via social media, declaring his innocence. He wrote:

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

He added:

“Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

Gatt’s appearance is striking due to his alopecia universalis, which keeps him from growing hair anywhere on his body, combined with a large, ripped physique. The 47-year-old has made the most of his look with roles in Star Trek Into Darkness, Thor, Dumbo, The 100, and memorably as the intimidating prisoner known as The Albino on Banshee.

He also has a small role in the upcoming DC film Black Adam with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It’s unknown if this role is something Warner Bros could easily cut if necessary.

