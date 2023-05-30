Pedro Pascal Got A NASTY Infection After Letting Fans Do THIS!!

Obviously everyone wants to touch Pedro Pascal. But maybe next time instead… just tell him you love his work and move on??

The Last of Us star took part in The Hollywood Reporter‘s Drama Actors Roundtable last week, and the convo moved to talking about fan interactions. Succession star Kieran Culkin mentioned not liking being touched by fans who thought they could grab him in the street. Poppa Pedro did him one better. He revealed fans gave him an infection!

Yes, he explained to the laughter of his fellow TV stars that it was all about how fans wanted to take pics with him:

“I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.”

Fans will no doubt remember the most famous death on the show, in which Prince Oberyn’s head was crushed by the Mountain — eyes first. He continued:

“At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, and I’d let them! In New York, of all places!”

The problem is, they would actually put their fingers in his eyes! Unfortunately someone didn’t wash their hands too well before the impromptu interaction. The 48-year-old recalled:

“And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

Oh no! So gross to think about what went into his eye! Fortunately (or unfortunately for thirsty fans) he doesn’t let people do whatever they want to his body when taking pics anymore! LOLz!

See the full roundtable for more great stories (below)!

[Image via The Hollywood Reporter/Game Of Thrones/YouTube.]