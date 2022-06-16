Maisie Williams Totally Thought Arya Stark Was Gay While Filming Most Of Game of Thrones!

Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark likes the D — but that was apparently news to Maisie Williams when she was filming the final season of the series!

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the actress admitted she thought that her onscreen alter ego was a part of the LGBTQ+ community, sharing:

“I thought Arya was queer, you know?”

Apparently, Maisie made this assumption all the way to Season 8 — until she got the script for the episode where Arya got it on with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) because the young assassin assumed neither would live through the Battle of Winterfell.

Williams added:

“So…yeah. That was a surprise.”

It was a show full of many surprises — we’ll leave it at that!

