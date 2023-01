You didn’t think that perfume was the ONLY thing we got mom, did you? One of Miami’s most respected cosmetic dermatologists, Dr. Busso, just opened a new office in Beverly Hills and Momma Perez was one of his first patients! They gave her this product which is like Botox – but it lasts LONGER! They gave her some filler! They gave her a major makeover!!! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE! And check out Dr. Busso at DrBusso.com