Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Share First Family Photo Showing Off Adorable Daughter's First Halloween!

Such an exciting time for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!

The pair are celebrating their newborn daughter’s very first Halloween together, and in doing so, they just shared their FIRST full family photo with the little girl! And better yet, everybody’s in costume, too, truly making this the cutest Halloween time EVER!

Related: Gigi Displays Her Best Post-Baby Body For Voting In This Year’s Election!

As you can see (below), the pic — which was first shared on Saturday night on the 25-year-old supermodel’s Instagram Stories — shows off three costumes from three themes. For one, Gigi is rockin’ a video game-inspired jumpsuit from a character called Valorant. Her man, Malik, is going full Harry Potter with his costume, too.

And the adorable little baby is showing out as the Incredible Hulk, as you can see here:

Loving it!!!

As you’ll recall, these two are having a great time laying low and raising their adorable daughter together right now, and it sounds like things are going as well as can be expected for the lovely pair and their new, growing family.

So, so great to see! And love to see that adorable little girl every chance we get!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Instagram]