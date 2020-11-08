Gigi Hadid Shares Funny Burping Selfie With Beloved Newborn Daughter!

Gigi Hadid and her adorable baby girl are enjoying their very first mommy-daughter selfie together!

The 25-year-old super model shared the pic new on Sunday afternoon, showing off her beloved infant daughter on her Instagram Stories page while joking that the girl “burps sunshine.” Knowing little babies ourselves, we’re pretty sure that’s not true, but still, it’s SUPER cute! LOLz!

In the pic, which you can see (below), the teeny-tiny little baby girl can be seen leaning over momma’s loving shoulder, with Gigi a clear expert on burping babies at this point now as she rolls through the first few months of parenthood:

Awww! So freakin’ cute!

Of course, as you’ll recall, Gigi and BF Zayn Malik are proud as can be over this little bundle of joy, who they welcomed to the world back in September.

Zayn took to Twitter after the baby girl entered the world, announcing to everyone that she was here and adding his own sweet and special message about the birth and the aftermath:

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Awww!

Since then, Zayn and Gigi have opted to lay low at the Hadid farm in rural Pennsylvania, opting to raise the little girl far away from anything regarding crowds during this crazy pandemic. Surely, the time away from the spotlight hasn’t been treating the two uber-popular parents too badly along the way, either.

As we’ve been reporting, the pair has also enjoyed a couple “date nights” together, though clearly their focus of late has been to get back to that baby girl and spend all their waking moments with her. And honestly, can we blame them?! These three even did a memorable Halloween costume look together, too! Loving it!!!

Now, they get to enjoy her as she grows and develops from here. It doesn’t seem like it now, but take our word for it… it all happens SO quickly! And then it’s gone! Enjoy it while it lasts, y’all! And get some sleep, while you’re at it… LOLz!

Seriously, though, absolutely loving these two as parents together. So happy for them and the family rallying around!!!

