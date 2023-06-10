Ouch! Gigi Hadid 'Will Never Be Serious' With Leonardo DiCaprio!

Gurl is in the business of keeping things casual!

As Perezcious readers know, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been caught up in a whirlwind of romance rumors ever since they were spotted hanging out together last summer. That continued for months. Every now and again, the A-listers would be seen at the same venue, usually arriving and leaving separately — but so close together.

We all thought this fling came to an end in February with reports of a breakup… But lately they once again seem to be attached at the hip — most recently being spotted at a London hotel with Leo’s parents! Whoa! Big step forward! Right??

All seemed to be looking pretty serious, what with parents involved. Plus, this is what everyone was saying Gigi wanted all along… right? A real relationship? Commitment? The whole thing? Well…

That step might not be in the direction the 28-year-old wants to go in, though! A source dished to People on Friday that she’s apparently had a change of heart — and is only looking for something casual with Leo:

“She’s dating a bit and meets up with Leo when she can … Seeing Leo was never serious for her and it will never be serious. She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group.”

It would be on-brand for the 48-year-old to have the same friend group as a 28-year-old, wouldn’t it? Unless they’re too old for him that is… LOLz!

But the source revealed that Gigi is still very much on the market, parent dates or no:

“Gigi is single and is very happy with her life.”

Is anyone else getting the vibe from this source that Gigi maybe just isn’t that into Leo? Like she doesn’t want something serious with him specifically? Does this mean he completely missed his chance? Ouch!

The insider went on to say the supermodel has been having a “great summer so far.” She’s apparently spending all her time with her family, friends, and 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. So the Titanic star doesn’t seem to be very high priority for her — at least not anymore!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]