Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth To Baby No. 7 With Husband Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is now a father of eight.

The 64-year-old actor and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child (!!!) together – a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The 38-year-old former yoga instructor announced the arrival of their little one on Saturday, sharing a video on Instagram which included the first moments of the newborn’s life. Hilaria wrote in the caption:

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena. 9-22-22 6lbs 13oz. Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you”

Awww!!! You can ch-ch-check out the announcement HERE. The couple, who got married in June 2012, are already parents to 9-year-old Carmen, 7-year-old Rafael, 6-year-old Leonardo, 4-year-old Romeo, 2-year-old Eduardo, and 18-month-old Lucia. The 30 Rock alum is also dad to 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. As you may recall, Hilaria — who has been open about suffering a miscarriage in 2019 — revealed they were expecting another baby in March, writing at the time:

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.'”

Congrats to the Baldwin family!

