Tristan Thompson Shares His Own Thirst Trap Hours After Khloé Kardashian Gets Close To Italian Hunk!

This is giving off major “anything you can do, I can do better” vibes! Except honestly, Tristan Thompson isn’t winning this back-and-forth right now!!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall this weekend’s interesting developments in which Khloé Kardashian appeared to cozy up to hunky Italian actor Michele Morrone. But what’s new now for fans is the follow-up: Tristan’s own attempt at a thirst trap, seemingly in a not-so-subtle response to Khloé’s new connection!!

Related: Tristan Caught Leaving Party With OnlyFans Model HOURS Before Khloé Debuted Son On TV!

On Sunday morning, the 31-year-old pro basketball player took to his Instagram Stories to deliver the goods. Never one to be shy about showing off his body, the NBA star snapped a shirtless mirror selfie and posted it for the world to see. Along with the image, he shared this caption:

“Sunday Morning. Locked in. Be bless [sic].”

Uh-huh…

You can see the whole thing for yourself in all its black-and-white gym-centric glory (below):

Locked in for what, though?! The next NBA season is starting up again relatively soon, of course. And while Tristan told Maralee Nichols late last year that he was going to walk away from the game, it’s not clear whether that’s actually a step he’s taking at this point. So it’s obviously he’s busy in the gym training for another year on the court!

But beyond that, come ON! What’s he really “locked in” for here?? Like we noted up top, this post popped up right as Khloé’s interactions with Michele were being analyzed by Kardashians fans all across social media. If Tristan were really so “locked in,” he wouldn’t be online posting selfies, right?! Or is this dude just sitting in the gym and scrolling, busy name-searching his baby momma for content about her recent foray with the Italian actor?? LOLz!

As for Khloé, Perezcious readers will recall her recent Milan Fashion Week sightings with the 365 Days star. Michele took to his own IG Stories over the weekend to post a snap of himself with the Revenge Body alum. They looked very natural together, if we do say so ourselves!!

Related: Tristan’s Behavior Has Been Worse Than We Thought! Khloé’s Breakdown Is WILD!

BUT! A few years back, medium Tyler Henry explicitly warned Khloé to stay away from a man with an “M name.” Could Michele have been the one Tyler was trying to warn her about??? Perhaps time will tell…

So many variables in play here, y’all. And it feels like this dramatic little arc hasn’t even started yet! Ha! Between Khloé’s Italian interest and Season 2 of The Kardashians coming through these next few months, it’s shaping up to be a wild fall!! What do U think?? Share your thoughts about Khloé, Tristan, and all the rest down in the comments (below)!!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Michele Morrone/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]