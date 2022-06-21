How Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Co-Parenting (And More???) Nearly A Year After Shocking Yolanda Allegations

While Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may not have made it as romantic partners, it seems as though they’ll never give up being parenting partners!

The young exes appear to be back on good terms despite the shocking claims by Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that Zayn had physically attacked her. It seems they’re putting that controversy behind them altogether as they continue to prioritize their 21-month-old daughter, Khai.

In case you missed it, Gigi posted a Father’s Day shoutout to Zayn on Instagram, sharing a sweet pic of him spending quality time with Khai. The scene was so domestic, obviously some fans wondered if the two were full-on back together! A source clarified to Us Weekly:

“They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

Awww! We love that baby Khai is being raised away from some of the craziness that a city can bring, and that Gigi and Zayn (who are both traditionally city-dwellers) are totally okay with making that sacrifice for their daughter! THAT is parenting done right!

While continuing to explain the dynamic Gigi and Zayn share, the source added that the two “have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up.” For anyone still worried, the insider added that they “don’t hate each other, that’s for sure”!

It’s so refreshing to hear of celebrity exes that are still able to have love and respect for each other after going their separate ways! It really sounds like they’re just putting Khai first, as they should!

The source continued “co-parenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,” but they are “doing the best they can to make it work.” We believe in them! Additionally, the two share the parenting load to ensure that Khai remains “very much part” of her daddy’s life.

As far as parenting style goes, Gigi has been keeping her daughter out of the social media spotlight as much as she can, but does bring baby Khai to work “when she can,” as Gigi enjoys being a “very hands-on mother,” explained the source. But other than that, the source revealed that Gigi typically opts to leave Khai at home in order to “shield” her “from the public and paparazzi, which is why she rarely posts about her.”

Awww! That makes the Father’s Day post that much more meaningful! If she was willing to pause her status quo of not posting Khai for Zayn, that surely is a good sign that the two are continuing to move towards a tighter future together! We’re here for it!

We’re so glad the pair have found peace in the aftermath of the Yolanda altercation — which resulted in the One Direction alum being charged with four charges of harassment! Though Zayn has always denied Yolanda’s claims of physical violence, the scandal ultimately led to his breakup with Gigi. We’re honestly not sure what to believe at this point with all of the conflicting claims coming out, but we’re just happy to see the co-parents make their new normal work!

What do you think about Gigi and Zayn’s co-parenting status, Perezcious readers? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

