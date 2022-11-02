Gisele Bündchen 'Betrayed' & Tom Brady 'In Denial' Following Divorce? Relationship Expert Says…

Uh oh. According to a relationship expert, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are in for a messy transition as they go from husband-and-wife to just co-parents.

Speaking to The Sun on Tuesday, Jo Hemmings, a relationship expert and celebrity psychologist, broke down why the aftermath of the couple’s divorce will be so difficult for them — and she gave some really interesting insight into how their personalities clash!

The supermodel and the Super Bowl champ finalized their divorce on Friday after months of drama. Jo believes the different ways in which the stars handled the split says a lot about what is likely to transpire in the future, explaining:

“The differences between their two approaches is likely to make these early stages more difficult for them than for some couples, as they may struggle to communicate meaningfully.”

Oh no… What does the future hold for the pair? She speculated:

“Tom is more likely to be in denial at this point, while Gisele will be more inclined to be angry.”

Really? Do tell! Innerestingly, Jo thinks these behaviors have already been on display. When the former Victoria’s Secret angel married her ex 13 years ago, he was already dad to son Jack, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. After expanding their family with two children of their own, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, Gisele made sure Jack always felt like part of the family. She even put her career aside to raise the little ones — all decisions Jo thinks prove how much Gisele fought for her family then and now:

“I think Gisele was very committed to both her marriage and her family – as well as feeling like her stepson was ‘100% hers’ believing that scaling back her own career and welcoming her stepson into her marriage was a necessary part of that journey and one which was willing and happy to embrace.”

Because of this, Jos says, she will be very emotional as she embraces life as a single woman and worries about the children amid this tough time. The expert continued:

“She’ll feel betrayed and concerned at how the children will be impacted and will need a lot of love, reassurance and support from close friends and family in the immediate future.”

Meanwhile, Tom is likely not going to face the same internal struggle for a long time! Jo straight-up called out the quarterback’s career as a major roadblock in his ability to process the split, saying:

“Whereas Tom struggles to separate his work from his personal life, is highly ambitious and feels that he can detach, from his personal concerns, by working harder and more than ever. He has been finding solace in work and will continue to do so, probably not really processing his emotions at this stage.”

Ironically, his suppressed emotions are seemingly causing him to struggle at work! So, we’re not sure this strategy is the best. Just saying!

Jo then went on to pick apart the celebs’ statements about the divorce. After keeping quiet about the split rumors for several weeks, each of them posted a statement announcing the end of their marriage on Friday. While they were similar, there were distinct — and meaningful — differences. Jo pointed out:

​​“Tom’s statement was much briefer than Gisele’s.”

Hmm. She furthered:

“​​It felt more formal and formulaic, which may indicate that he’s not willing to share how he feels or is at that common stage of denial. Gisele’s statement is much more pointed and she talks of ‘our children’ and then says ‘I’ love them with all my heart. It feels like she is calling out Tom for not prioritizing their children enough, perhaps being more selfish in his behavior. She also generously wishes him well, while he has focused on them as a family and not expressed concern for Gisele’s future welfare.”

Very interesting points!

While Tom didn’t get very personal in his statement, he did open up a bit on the Let’s Go podcast on Monday. He admitted there’s been a lot of controversy going on in his life off the field, but insisted his main focus remains on his children, then on the game. But he also suggested he didn’t do anything wrong. Which sounds remarkably like the denial Jo spoke about…

So, is there any hope for these two? Are they destined to be fighting for a while because of their clashing personalities or can they skip some of the tough times? Jo offered one bit of advice:

“Being respectful to each other, however difficult and frustrating it may feel, is important. Continuing the blame game will not help either one of them.”

Much easier said than done, unfortunately. We hope for the kids’ sake they can stay amicable, though! Thoughts?

