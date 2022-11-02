Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are NOT In Contact -- At All! Here Is What's Really Going On!

Don’t count on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson getting back together.

In fact, don’t even count on them supposedly communicating at all with each other right now — because it’s NOT happening! Late last month, sources reported the SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live alum were supposedly in constant contact with each other even now, weeks after their August split. Days after that report, a second source claimed the ex-couple suddenly and secretly hooked up again two months after they abruptly broke things off! But apparently that’s far from the truth!!

Related: Kim’s Best Halloween Costumes Through The Years!

According to TMZ, insiders close to the former flames say they have completely moved on from their connection, “at least for the time being.” (Hmmm…)

The outlet’s sources claim the two stars “are not still in communication” at this point. Thus, any reports about Pete reaching out to Kim or vice versa are “flat-out false.” In fact, they add the SKKN By Kim exec and the Meet Cute star “have not seen each other or been in communication at all.” Seems pretty final then!

Insiders told TMZ Kim and Pete “would remain friendly” if they happened upon each other. It’s just that they’ve moved on from their former fling. And while some fans online may pine for a reconciliation between the two of them at some point down the road, that possibility is “highly unlikely.”

Womp womp!

Of course, Kim is still working through her ugly divorce from the increasingly erratic Kanye West. That’s set to go to trial next month unless the exes can come to a full custody and property settlement. She hasn’t been dating — at least not publicly — though she’s been vocal about what she’s looking for in the future. Meanwhile, Pete has no shortage of projects on his plate after ending his well-liked SNL run last season.

So it’s not like there isn’t plenty going on for both of them. Just no reconciliation, apparently!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]