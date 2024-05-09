Tom Brady Apologized To Gisele Bündchen After Brutal Roast Because He Doesn’t Want Things To Be ‘Awkward’!

Tom Brady is cleaning up the wreckage after his roast… Or at least trying to.

On Sunday, Netflix aired The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which featured absolutely MERCILESS jokes aimed at everything to do with the retired NFL star — including his split from Brazilian Gisele Bündchen.

As we’ve reported, a source spoke up on Monday about how Gisele feels “deeply disappointed” by how ruthless some of the content was, particularly because their children Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 11, were “affected” by it. Another source told Page Six on Tuesday that the model feels her ex “once again put football before his family” with it. But the exes still have a lot of years of co-parenting ahead of them, so how is this new landscape going to bode for their relationship going forward?

On Thursday, an insider told Us Weekly that “Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele,” and that “he wants them to have closure and be in a good place.” And most of all, he just doesn’t want things to be “awkward” in the wake of the savage roast. Yeah, but… with the amount of jabs specifically directed at Gisele and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente, we have a hard time seeing how things won’t be awk. At least until the dust settles!

A second insider told the outlet on Wednesday that Gisele was very much “aware” of what comes “with the territory of a roast,” but is still “definitely offended and upset about the comments made.” Particularly, she feels her “new relationship should have been off-limits.”

It’s kind of hard to keep things “off-limits” during a roast, ya know? But at least their kids were off the drawing board. And actually, the jokes could have been even MORE brutal, if that even seems possible! The insider added that Tom “did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her” after the Netflix special, and that the two “are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

Oof.

