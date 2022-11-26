Gisele Bündchen Leaves Sweet Comment On Tom Brady’s Post About Son Jack After Divorce!

It seems Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are on amicable terms after their divorce!

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his 15-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, playing on the football field. He captioned the sweet post:

“My inspiration.”

The following day, the 42-year-old supermodel then decided to show her support for her stepson by leaving a simple red heart emoji in the comments section. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww!! Very sweet!

The interaction on the ‘gram comes one month after the former couple announced their breakup following weeks of rampant speculation of marital issues between them over his decision to unretire from the NFL. Tom said in a statement at the time:

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Since the end of their marriage, the 45-year-old athletenoted he wanted to focus more on being “the best dad” possible — something we’re sure would make Gisele happy, considering she’s asked him to be “more present” with their kids, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, over the years. He said:

“I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

We’re glad to see there is still nothing but love between Gisele and Tom! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Gisele Bundchen/Instagram]