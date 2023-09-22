Gisele Bündchen Wasn't Really 'Living' In Tom Brady Marriage: 'I Was Surviving'

Gisele Bündchen has zero regrets about her divorce from Tom Brady!

In a preview for her interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the 43-year-old supermodel looked back at her relationship with the former football player. While it was disappointing that their marriage ended as she previously believed they would spend the rest of their lives together, she wouldn’t change a thing about how her life has been so far! Gisele explained:

“I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t have any other life. If they said, ‘Could you change something in your life?’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

When asked if that included getting divorced, the cover girl said she never wanted that to happen, but they grew apart:

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

Ultimately, Gisele doesn’t regret their divorce or marriage because she got their three children – 16-year-old stepson Jack, 13-year-old son Benjamin, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian – out of it:

“He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts, other doors open.”

We love the positive outlook! Moreover, the momma feels like she’s “in a different place” in her life after years of doing more “surviving” than “living” while with Tom:

“I’m able to choose more of what I want. I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

Damn! Good for Gisele! But we cannot help but wonder what Tom would say about that sentiment. Did he feel the same thing during their marriage?

It’s not just her personal life that has changed, though. It’s her professional life, too! Gisele went on to share that she’s been working on finding some balance in her career after dealing with some tough times with the job. Apparently, things got so stressful for The Devil Wears Prada star when it came to work that she began to have panic attacks:

“[I felt like] I was in tunnels. I couldn’t breathe. And then I started being in studios, and I felt, like, suffocated. I lived on the ninth floor, and I had to go up the stairs because I was afraid I would be stuck on the elevator, and I’d be hyperventilating.”

Oh no! Since then, Gisele has dialed back on some of her modeling jobs. And it’s not only helped her mental health but made her feel more like herself:

“I just think now I’m allowing myself to come out as Gisele versus as ‘her.’ I don’t have to play a character. I can be me. And that’s liberating.”

Yes, gurl! It’s great to hear that Gisele seems to be enjoying her life following her divorce from Tom! You can see a clip of the interview (below):

[Image via CBS Sunday Mornings/YouTube, Nicky Nelson/WENN]