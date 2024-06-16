Gisele Bündchen Spotted Cuddling Up To Jiu Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Amid Split Rumors!

Are Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente powering through split rumors?!

Earlier in the week, InTouch Weekly reported that the Brazilian model and her jiu jitsu instructor-turned-boyfriend are on the outs after all eyes turned to them following Tom Brady’s controversial Netflix roast. An insider told the outlet:

“The spotlight was too much for him. Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting … Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

If you watched The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, you’ll know roasters didn’t hold back on jokes at Gisele and Joaquim’s expense. You can catch up on all of that HERE.

Being so, the insider revealed that Gisele “blames the break on Tom” because “by agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.” But maybe there’s no break after all?

On Saturday afternoon, the Nourish author and her estranged BF were spotted together on a cuddled-up stroll in Surfside, Florida. In the pics, which were shared by Page Six on Sunday, Gisele wore a cropped white tank, cargo pants, and flip flops, while Joaquim had on a navy blue shirt, black shorts, and athletic shoes. The pair were accompanied by her dog as they walked side-by-side and at one point even went in for an affectionate hug. See (below):

Gisele Bündchen gets cozy with Joaquim Valente on stroll amid split rumors https://t.co/CXKZyqo9Dx pic.twitter.com/PpCKapbtvP — Page Six (@PageSix) June 16, 2024

Does this mean things are all good for the couple?? Or are they in the midst of trying to work through things? Let us know what YOU think in the comments down below!

