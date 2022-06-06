DWTS Star Gleb Savchenko Denies Affair Rumors With Jana Kramer: 'Absolutely Not'

Gleb Savchenko is making sure his side of the story gets out there, too!

The Dancing With The Stars professional walked the red carpet on Sunday evening in El Lay for 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony. Inevitably, he was asked about the jaw-dropping reports that have come out about his supposed affair with country crooner Jana Kramer, which was allegedly initiated on the set of the hit ABC dance competition show!

As we’ve been reporting, the hunky dancer was straight-up accused of having an affair with Jana while she was competing on DWTS. In fact, she’s far from the first star to grace the stage with Gleb and then become allegedly entangled with him in the aftermath. But this rumor definitely drew a LOT of attention following Jana’s ugly breakup with boyfriend Ian Schinelli.

Now, in a new conversation with ET, the 38-year-old pro dancer is speaking his truth! The outlet caught up with Gleb on the red carpet at the UNSCRIPTED gala on Sunday night, and he explained how chemistry between dance partners tends to work on the high-profile, emotionally-charged series:

“There’s a lot of acting, there’s a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know, when you dance and you train someone every day, and you’re up close and personal, you develop a certain connection. The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job was to make sure that we go really, really far.”

Still, he was adamant that nothing untoward happened between him and the I Got The Boy singer.

Repeating “absolutely not” multiple times when asked if he and Jana ever had an affair amid their time dancing together, Gleb said:

“Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not. Whatever she might have said it to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she’ll probably answer the same thing.”

Seems like a pretty strong rebuttal, TBH!

Honestly, the dancer sounded more stung about Schinelli’s publicly accusatory statements than the anonymous affair allegations which followed. Explaining his reaction to Ian’s take on Jana’s DWTS run and more, Gleb said:

“I just feel a little sad that he had to go that way and say something like that about her. I was totally surprised. She texted me. She was like, ‘Dude, like, can you imagine he said all of this? I’ve never, you know… whatever.’ So, absolutely not.”

The good part of it is that Jana doesn’t seem to be thrown by the claims at all! Gleb relayed to the outlet that she’s already told him she’s down for a reunion if DWTS were ever to have an All-Star season:

“She said, ‘Listen, if there’s an all-star season, I’m coming back and dancing with you.'”

That would be amazing, TBH! We don’t think Schinelli would care for it that much, but the rest of us would tune in! LOLz! Of course, no All-Star season is in the works. But with DWTS moving from ABC to Disney+, Savchenko has his “fingers crossed” that a turn next season on the streaming giant will be a “great transition.”

The dance pro gushed about the show’s move into the digital realm, and was hopeful that connecting to Disney‘s streaming outlet will allow for even better future crossover moments on air:

“Disney weeks and Disney moments, we’ve been having on the show for so long, so, moving to Disney+ kind of gives us a different opportunity to be even closer to Disney. For the last couple of seasons, we’ve been shooting opening numbers, and like, huge group numbers, at Disneyland. Actually, Disneyland shut down the whole thing, so, it’s awesome. I think it’s such a new, great transition. I’m super excited. I’m looking forward to it.”

Makes sense to us!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? And more to the point, what do U make of Gleb's affair denials?!?! Do U buy his story, or are you convinced there's something else going on here??

