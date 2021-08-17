Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Said THIS About Alleged Homewrecker Chrishell Stause!

Not holding anything back!

Gleb Savchenko’s estranged wife Elena Samodanova is opening up about her opinions toward her ex’s former Dancing With The Stars partner Chrishell Stause — who was rumored to have had an affair with Gleb ahead of his messy divorce last year. During a candid Instagram Q&A on Sunday, the choreographer was asked to spill her “thoughts and feelings” on the Selling Sunset star. Throwing MAJOR shade, the 36-year-old responded:

“Chrishell, WHO???”

Damn!!

Well, that’s one way to handle the question! Rather than give the real estate agent any credit for supposedly ruining her love life, Elena’s just pretending she doesn’t even exist! Pretty wild, TBH, especially considering the complicated love triangle!

Obviously aware — maybe even too aware — of who Stause was at one point, the dancer filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years in November 2020, accusing him of “ongoing infidelity.” Naturally, rumors skyrocketed that the contestant was a large reason for that dramatic split which caused the Days of Our Lives alum and pro dancer to deny the rumors adamantly.

On IG, the Netflix star penned:

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

Gleb, who co-parents daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 4, with the Russian performer, told Us Weekly last fall:

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Hmm… The “poor timing” mention though? Kinda suspicious wording if you ask us! The 37-year-old also noticeably called out his ex-wife in the conclusion of his statement, saying:

“It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

The Celebs On The Farm alum clearly knows how to throw shade too! So much for trying to keep things amicable for their children! Luckily, it sounds like things have improved, according to Samodanova.

The momma addressed their relationship status these days, six months following the breakup, telling followers:

“I think we are more gentle to each other now. He is [the] father of my kids, I wish him all the best.”

And when a fan pressed for more insight into how their co-parenting routine has been, the Pro Dance LA founder admitted:

“Surprisingly good. But it took [us] 6 month[s] to work thing[s] out.”

Hey, nothing wrong with taking a little time to let the hard feelings settle! Especially since the duo isn’t even officially divorced yet, though there’s good news on the horizon. While the split isn’t legal at the moment, it should be finalized “very soon.”

No word yet on how Chrishell feels about Elena’s diss, though we have to imagine she’s a little more focused on her new boyfriend, boss, and co-star Jason Oppenheim to worry about their former feud!

How about YOU, Perezcious readers? Loving the athlete’s sarcastic jab at the alleged homewrecker or think she should have just avoided the question altogether? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

