Jana Kramer's Ex Ian Schinelli SLAMS Country Singer After Tense Split: 'I Tried To Remain Silent'

Ian Schinelli is making sure his side of the breakup story with Jana Kramer is known — and he’s NOT holding back.

Of course, the former Navy Seal split from the One Tree Hill alum back in April after about six months of dating. And while Kramer has been open about the aftermath of that breakup as she tends to be with most things from her personal life, Schinelli has thus far been more reserved regarding the split.

That all changed in a big way on Tuesday, when he decided to talk publicly about his move to walk away for good from the Michigan native.

Speaking candidly to Us Weekly about it, Schinelli opened by saying (below):

“I tried to remain silent. I didn’t want to be known. I appreciated who she was and that’s her world and I respected it and that’s kind of where I wanted to stay. … I walked away from her. There were certain things that were not good for me. I had talked to a few people and realized that there was just a very strong, anxious attachment she has, and this may be due in part to her ex, which OK, be that as it may, it went on for the entire relationship.”

Miffed by the sudden and “toxic” ending to their relationship, Schinelli added:

“I got to a breaking point where I just could not handle it because I had tried — I truly did. I really do care about her, and I still do, but it got to a point where I had to walk away. Her patterns and toxicity. It’s like, I literally cut off fuel in my life to make your life as easy as possible. I didn’t ask for anything except for me to go to the gym. … I would try to do as much as possible around the house.”

Of course, Jana’s relationship history — specifically with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin — has been well-documented. But while it would seem like she’s in a better place more recently following the split from the former NFL player, Schinelli “begs to differ” on that, per the outlet.

The ex-boyfriend explained:

“I’m not trying to hurt her. I just wish she would stop saying that she’s healing or that she’s trying to help other people who have trauma or, you know, she’s happy alone. She’s not. She has anxious attachment. And until she actually is happy alone, she’ll never be happy. … Jana from Michigan is pretty f**king great. The Jana from Hollywood is a different story.”

Whoa!

That last one is definitely the money quote, at least from all of these new claims. Jeez!!

As for specifics, Schinelli pointed out a few allegations in his chat with Us Weekly, including one claim that the country music crooner supposedly asked him to move in with her just one month into their relationship.

He alleged:

“She asked me to move in within a month. She’s, like, talking about getting engaged within a year. … [Now] I’m thinking, ‘Well, this is the pattern because you got married four times.’ Everything’s a shotgun thing. I would have to kind of hold some reservation, like, I can’t do that. I can’t just jump into it.”

Yikes!!

Ian also claimed Jana would “give me guilt trips” during their relatively brief coupling, and supposedly tried to keep him away from other women, regardless of the situation:

“[She’d be like], ‘hey, you don’t need to go back to the gym. Why do you have to go back there? Why can’t you just work out here? Why don’t we just do this?’ It was this very low-key manipulative nature that she would have, and I don’t know if it stems from her past. I mean, it definitely does. I can’t deny that. … She would say stuff to me to try and make me feel bad about doing anything that I enjoyed. I was like, ‘Aright, well, I’ll sacrifice some of that.'”

He also added that he felt “truly cut off everybody in my life for a five, six-month period” during their time together, saying:

“I was not allowed to be around other females. I was constantly asked why I was going here. Or if I went to the gym, why am I going back to the gym? Why do I need to go back a second time?”

To that end, the mergers and acquisitions employee also claimed that Jana was supposedly trying to use technology to keep track of him during the day!

Ian alleged:

“I volunteered to let her track my phone so she wouldn’t have [to] ask me and she’s like, ‘No, I don’t need to do that. It’s unnecessary.’ And a couple weeks later, it’s like, ‘Hey, how about you download this app so I know where you’re going.’ … This was a few months in, but I said, ‘Why now? I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong in any capacity.’ And she goes, ‘Well, how come before you said it was OK?’ I’m like, again, it was, but now it’s under your control. It’s under your timeline. And that’s how a lot of the stuff went.”

Hmmm…

Ian, who claims he was the driving force behind ending the romance, added that Kramer supposedly told him that she lies to her therapists about her relationships?!

Schinelli alleged:

“She has told me she has lied to literally every therapist she’s been with. So again, they can only do so much with it and work with what you’re giving her, but like it’s clearly not working. So don’t tell me that — because I broke up with you and walked away, you all of a sudden had [a] realization [of] what you were doing. So it doesn’t make any sense cause I’m sure she said that to everybody else.”

Whoa! That’s really quite an allegation!

Ian also claimed that Jana’s candid relationship openness with the media, and via her Whine Down podcast, is supposedly a facade and “a ratings thing.”

The newly-single man alleged:

“I have a 45-minute voice recording of me walking out of her house and saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ But however, she’s the one that goes on all these publications, because I know she needs the attention. It’s a ratings thing. I mean, I get it, but it’s also f**kng sad. Like you could have just said, ‘Hey, we split. I wish him the best and everything would’ve been fine.’ But now she’s going down a path that I truly wish she would realize is not a good one.”

Wow!

For her part, Kramer also released a statement to Us Weekly that was published on Tuesday. In it, she called out Ian for allegedly cheating on his ex-wife, and supposedly cheating on Jana while the two of them were dating as well?!

The former One Tree Hill star said:

“The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf. Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story. I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship, but I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”

Ooof…

When the mag went back to Schinelli and asked him to comment on the cheating allegations, he responded:

“I apologized to my ex-wife and owned my mistakes. … Jana is hurt and is using it against me.”

Drama, drama, drama.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

