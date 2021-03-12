Country Singer Granger Smith & Wife Announce Pregnancy Following Late 3-Year-Old Son's Tragic Drowning

Country star Granger Smith and his wife Amber have a lot to be thankful for today. Following their three-year-old son River’s tragic drowning death in 2019, the couple announced they are expecting a baby boy in August!

The parents made the heartfelt announcement on Thursday with a sentimental video speaking directly to Riv (middle of left inset). Captioning the post, the songwriter expressed:

“We’re pregnant.

I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that.

Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all!

A new Smith boy is due in August ”

Sharing similar remarks on their “miracle,” Amber uploaded her own announcement, acknowledging:

“Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God.”

The momma of 7-year-old Lincoln and 9-year-old London also took a moment to call out her youngest boy gone too soon, writing:

“Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring [you’re] big, little legacy until we come home to you.”

For those who may not remember, in the summer of 2019, the Smith family dealt with the absolutely unimaginable when announcing the horrifying pool accident that took their “special” boy away from them. Without going into too much detail about specifics of River’s death at first, the Hate You Like I Love You vocalist shared with followers at the time:

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts.”

Just a couple weeks later, the family decided to let fans into the harrowing experience that had awakened the group to grow closer to each other and their faith. Posting a detailed YouTube video to the family’s vlog channel, Granger explained he felt “obligated” to use his platform to “include you guys in my current journey.” Amber also later shared River’s organs had helped save the lives of two adults. Incredible!

It’s obvious these last few years have strengthened the tight-knit family and we just know they will shower this new baby with so much love! Watch the sweet, sweet video below to hear more on how the family has been coping since River’s death, and the message of hope he brings to his new “baby brother.”

Congratulations, Granger and Amber!!

