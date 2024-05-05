Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Not Feeling Quite Ready’ To Shoot The Kardashians 3 Months Postpartum

Kourtney Kardashian is getting real about returning to work after giving birth.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share some behind-the-scenes looks at her promo shoot for season 5 of The Kardashians — which she said she wasn’t “quite ready” for three months after giving birth to her and Travis Barker’s son Rocky in November. She explained in a lengthy caption:

“BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n’ stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day. And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas.”

We bet! That’s not a long time at all… We’re sure her body was still in the process of recovering, so to be in front of cameras all day for a studio shoot was probably less than ideal! However, she said she’s been trying to look at the bright side of things. She added:

“But something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives! I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!”

That’s definitely a great way to look at things! And she looks FANTASTIC, might we add! See her full post (below):

Season 5 of The Kardashians begins airing on May 23. Will YOU be watching?? Let us know down in the comments!

