Grimes’ Mom Accuses Elon Musk Of ‘Withholding’ Kids From Visiting Dying Great-Grandmother

The custody dispute between Grimes and Elon Musk doesn’t seem to be getting any better…

Over the last several months, we’ve heard some shocking allegations come from Grimes about the Tesla founder, whom she shares X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 2, and Techno “Tau” Mechanicus, 2, with. Last September, the Oblivion singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, took to X (Twitter) begging Elon to “let me see my son” or to “respond to my lawyer,” implying that the 53-year-old businessman was withholding the child from her. She later filed a lawsuit against her ex for parental rights, while he filed for parental rights himself, too.

It’s been an ongoing mess, and now almost a year later, it sounds like Elon is still “withholding” their children.

On Saturday, Grimes’ mother Sandy Garossino took to X to address Elon very directly, and very publicly. In a series of posts, she wrote:

“It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it. I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you. As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care.”

She went on to allege that Elon abruptly “canceled” a visit the three kids had scheduled to visit their great-grandmother, which upset the 93-year-old:

“She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met. She was thrilled for the kids’ planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today. But those hopes were crushed when the trip was canceled.”

According to Sandy, Elon isn’t letting the children go:

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire. It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week … Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”

That is NOT good.

Sandy went on to plead with the SpaceX founder to allow the children to visit their dying great-grandmother:

“I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes … Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless … Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now.”

How sad…

Read through the full thread (below):

Dear Elon @elonmusk It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it. I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you. As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. — Sandy Garossino ???????????? (@Garossino) July 27, 2024

This all on the same day Elon’s own daughter, 20-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson BLASTED the billionaire on Threads for “illegally and continuously keeping their children” away from Grimes “during the most important developmental period in a child’s life.” She alleged:

“While Elon has been irresponsibly partying across the ocean in the very country he’s spitting contemptuous poison about, Grimes’ children are stuck in a house thousands of miles away without their mother. This is potentially irreversibily damaging to a child’s psyche and is, without question, a despicable form of abuse. This is not the first time this has happened and if nothing changes, likely not the last.”

The young woman, who’s estranged from her father amid his “woke mind virus” hate speech, claimed that he’s using his “infinite amount of funds” to “successfully employ them to take their children away from the mother that they desperately require.”

She added:

“X has been paraded around social media solely for the purpose of boosting his own brand image of ‘responsible father’ when that could not be further from the truth. Meanwhile, behind the scenes he is both uncaring and absent while robbing their children of a mother. Please, do not let this continue.”

This is REALLY messed up.

