Grimes Begs Elon Musk To 'Let Me See My Son' -- What's Going On??

Is Elon Musk keeping Grimes from her son??

On Wednesday, Walter Isaacson, who has been penning Elon’s forthcoming biography, Elon Musk, shared a photo of the Tesla founder and Shivon Zilis with their twins on Twitter — oh, sorry, we mean the brand that used to be called Twitter, and is now called X. You know, like the roman numeral for 10. As in 10% of the value Elon paid for it. But we digress. Because the real drama here was of the personal variety, not business.

Ever since imbibing Isaac Asimov stories as a kid, Musk has worried that our robots could turn on us. This Time excerpt of https://t.co/7JGHd10lOC explains why and what he’s doing about it. https://t.co/EiXqmMi3E6 pic.twitter.com/loKKgwYoIx — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) September 6, 2023

See, Elon’s OTHER baby momma Grimes responded to the pics with a rather concerning message:

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.”

We’re sorry, WHAT? Is Elon not letting her see their son, X AE A-Xii?? And does Shivon have something to do with it?! WTF?!

Grimes continued:

“I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Whoa, pump the brakes! What is going on here?! Has Elon’s romance with the 37-year-old Neuralink exec driven a wedge between his co-parenting relationship with the Oblivion singer?

Grimes didn’t mention anything about her daughter she also shares with the mega billionaire, but we do know that Elon and Shivon welcomed the new twins in November 2021 — just one month before he and Grimes welcomed baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate in December. The two broke up for the second time just three months after that.

The 35-year-old has since deleted her post, and details remain pretty slim. It seems for now we’re just left with more questions than answers.

This is just bizarre… What do YOU think is going on, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

