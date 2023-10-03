Grimes SUES Elon Musk For Parental Rights Following 'Let Me See My Son' Drama!

Grimes is taking Elon Musk to court.

On Friday, the Oblivion singer filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” in a California court, according to legal docs just obtained by Page Six.

Oof.

However, it’s not exactly your typical custody suit… at least not yet. Since Grimes and the Tesla founder were never actually married, the filing requests the court name a legal parent of their three children, sons X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus, as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl.

Related: Did Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Secretly Separate Over A Year Ago??

Not too much is known beyond that, as the outlet noted that while the docket is public, the specific filings have been sealed. At this time, it does not look like Elon has responded. But this could potentially be the first step in acquiring a custody plan — a much needed one by the sounds of it!

Just last month, Grimes stirred up speculation regarding her and the 52-year-old’s co-parenting dynamic, as she pleaded on Elon’s own X (Twitter) to “let me see my son,” while asking biographer Walter Isaacson to tell Elon’s other baby momma, Shivon Zilis to “unblock” her, and for Elon to “respond” to her lawyer. Days later, however, she shared that she and Shivon had spoken, and urged fans to not “be angry at her.”

It seems she didn’t come to peaceful terms with Elon over the kids though. Those tweets were really concerning when she first wrote them, and in light of a whole lawsuit, we’re pretty worried again. What’s going on with the kids? Is he really keeping them from her??

We’re not sure exactly what to make of this parenting situation — and it seems like Grimes isn’t either! The fact she has to take this man to court is NOT a good sign.

Reactions, Perezious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Harper’s BAZAAR & TED/YouTube]