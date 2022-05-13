Groom Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Wife's Bridesmaid Before Wedding

This was one of the grossest crimes we’ve ever reported on. And we’re glad to say it ended in a guilty verdict.

On Thursday evening the trial of Daniel Carney ended with a guilty verdict. As we previously reported, the now-30-year-old man had been accused back in August of 2019 of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid in his wedding party at a Pennsylvania resort hotel, just two days prior to the nuptials.

Carney was found guilty on all but one of the allegations he was facing. The Monroe County, Pennsylvania jury, made up of five women and seven men btw, only deliberated for about 9 hours, according to local news outlet WNEP.

According to WFMZ, Carney was found guilty of four charges: attempted sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, simple assault, and indecent assault without the consent of others. Surprisingly, the jury found him not guilty of the fifth charge: attempting to rape an unconscious victim.

Carney’s attorney, Jim Swetz, told People that his legal team plans to take action following the verdict:

“We were disappointed by the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal.”

Carney was accused of forcing himself on one of his wife’s bridesmaids during a pre-wedding celebration on August 30, 2019 at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Shawnee on Delaware, Pennsylvania.

At the time, the 29-year-old victim went to a local hospital to report the sexual assault against her. Later, surveillance footage from the resort appeared to corroborate the victim’s accusations against Carney, in which she said he pulled her into the men’s locker room at the hotel and events center.

After reportedly losing consciousness due to her intoxication at some point, the woman told police she regained awareness after waking up to a “sharp pain” as Carney apparently bit and groped her. Soon, she lost consciousness again, and told police that she later woke up with Carney on top of her. At some point later on, the maid of honor told police that Carney’s wife-to-be found him and the victim “in the shower,” per WNEP.

Later, a police affidavit obtained by People documented text messages Carney had apparently sent to the victim following the incident. In the messages, Carney says he wants to “apologize again”:

“I wanted to apologize again for everything. Can we please just be as happy as possible for [the bride] today? Mistakes are behind us and I just need total closure before I do this [that is] why I’m sending this. I’m as happy as ever to marry [the bride] and I know this is terrible as well but my d**k was out in the shower.”

“Mistakes are behind us”??

He then asks the victim to “consider taking” contraception “just in case,” texting:

“We never did do it but would you consider taking plan b to make damn certain just in case? There is almost no chance but still. Please tell me yes I’m begging you.”

Just… wow.

Now, following Thursday’s guilty verdict on those four counts, Carney is now facing up to ten years in prison when he’s set to be sentenced at a future date. According to TMZ, he will also have to register as a sex offender following his sentencing.

