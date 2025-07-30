Gwyneth Paltrow Once Called Out A Goop Employee For Peeing WHERE?!

What goes on behind closed doors at the Goop office?!

If author Amy Odell‘s book Gwyneth: The Biography is to be believed, the answer is peeing. In the wrong places!

According to Odell’s book, which is on newsstands now and which has been drumming up quite a bit of attention lately, the 52-year-old A-list actress apparently once “found pee on a toilet seat at the office” and decided to write a snarky internal message to the entire company about the discovery!!

In a message sent via the company’s internal Slack channel, Odell reports Gwyneth gave the entire Goop universe a piece of her mind in a way that only Gwyneth could, by writing this:

“Someone tinkled. Make sure to clean up after yourselves, I’d appreciate it.”

Someone tinkled?! We hate it… AND love it! LOLz!

The books goes much deeper than that, tho. According to Odell, Gwyneth could sometimes be “cold” with her Goop employees. In particular, she would allegedly show “impatience” and “attitude” to those who were brave enough to walk into her office and ask questions or inquire about projects, the author writes.

Oh, and Gwyneth also apparently hates unnecessary emails! Odell wrote:

“If an employee replied to one of her emails with ‘thanks’ or ‘on it,’ she’d tell them not to send those emails, because they were a waste of time.”

Damn!

Plus, Gwyneth was empowered because nobody would tell her no! Odell wrote:

“Almost no one — Goop’s board included — was willing to tell her no.”

Paltrow, as many know, first launched Goop as a newsletter in 2008 after her dad was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Eventually, Odell noted that Paltrow’s newsletter-turned-lifestyle company “made wellness a luxury commodity.” Thinking about Gwyneth’s legacy and Goop’s impact on the average consumer, Odell wrote:

“I think part of the appeal of Goop’s wellness products and content was, ‘I’ll get one step closer to Gwyneth’s beautiful life.’ But you can’t buy Gwyneth’s life. You can’t buy that privilege.”

Sounds about right to us!

Odell also noted how neither “Goop’s board nor its investors were concerned” at any time over Gwyneth’s, um, inneresting moves made on behalf of the company. In fact, those crazy product lines are part of the purpose! One former Goop executive summed it up nicely:

“This is what drove her to do the business. She thought, ‘I’m going to research things, recommend things, and if you want to go traditional, go see your [general practitioner]. That’s not what I’m going to do. I’m not going to tell you to get a checkup.'”

Sounds crazy to us. But at the same time, Odell claims Goop’s e-commerce business has ballooned north of $250 million in net worth. So, taken from that POV it’s obviously so crazy after all! Just saying!

Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

