Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Likely Made HOW MUCH On Astronomer Spokesperson Deal?!

Gwyneth Paltrow made an estimated crazy amount for her new role at Astronomer.

She ain’t cheap!

Gwyneth Paltrow likely made millions for her role as “temporary spokesperson” of tech company Astronomer, according to biographer Amy Odell. In a video posted on Saturday, the author, who’s been spilling the actress’ tea, shared exclusive information on the paycheck!

Based on her insider info of past endorsement deals, Odell predicts it was a FAT payment. As reported by the scribe, the Goop founder was given $1.6 million for an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia AND $1.25 million in exchange for wearing Swarovski a certain number of times — and that’s just skimming the surface of how much she’s made off her promotion of things! This was a one-minute video following a serious scandal, so we can’t imagine just how much hit her bank account!

Related: CEO From Coldplay Concert Spent Over $250K On OnlyFans, Claims Creator!

ICYMI, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR Head, Kristin Cabot were caught on a kiss cam at Coldplay‘s concert last week which exposed their affair. Lead singer Chris Martin is of course the famous ex-husband of Gwyneth — so this “temporary spokesperson” video was particularly comical and a move well played by the company to deflect and salvage their rep.

Anywaaaaay, Reddit sleuths have also pointed out that GP might have been given a TON of Astronomer shares as well. Diversify that payout, baby!

Watch the full guessing video on the deal (below)!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Odell (@instamyodell)

Thoughts, Perezcious Readers?? Is this spot on? Will wSOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram/Astronomer]

Jul 28, 2025 07:00am PDT

