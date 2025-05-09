Gypsy Rose Blanchard Breaks Down In Tears After Ex Proves She's Been Texting Him Late At Night!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not happy with her ex-husband.

On Monday, the Life After Lockup star took to TikTok with a teary-eyed video complaining about her ex-husband Ryan Anderson leaking their private, “sacred” text messages online. She was REALLY upset about it. And honestly? When you see the texts, you’ll understand why.

Over the weekend, Ryan shared the messages he received from Gypsy on January 14, about two weeks after she welcomed daughter Aurora with now-boyfriend Ken Urker. You know, the guy she left Ryan for! Anyways, she starts off by asking — at 1:58 a.m. — if he’s “with” content creator Amber J. Huh. It kinda seems like thoughts of her ex’s potential new partner were keeping her up pretty late!

Related: Vanessa Marcil Shares ANOTHER Exposing Text From Brian Austin Green!

Then about nine hours later, she fires off another message — before he could even respond to the first — confiding in him, “I feel lost.” She adds:

“Like I don’t know what is real anymore”

Whoa. He responds by simply asking, “Say what”? We’re wondering the same thing! Considering how messy and public their breakup was, what’s up with this kind of message to her ex?

Ryan clearly posted the message to prove a point — maybe about his innocence after her accusations against him? The special education teacher captioned it:

“I speak the Truth…always have. Only be real…”

Yikes! No wonder she’s so upset! This makes her look really bad! You can see the full post HERE.

In a lengthy TikTok this week, Gypsy responds — addressing Ryan directly:

“This video is going to be for Ryan Anderson, and if you’re not Ryan Anderson, then keep scrolling… but I know y’all watch, and that’s okay, but this video is not for y’all, it’s for him.”

She claims that at the time, it had been around three months since they last texted. According to her, she reached out because she had been feeling “distant” from Ken after the birth of their daughter. So she runs back to her ex?? Yikes.

Then, through tears, she gets into why she’s so upset:

“Whenever you put out text messages between you and I that I think are sacred. That should, in my opinion, be sacred between us. And when I mean sacred, I mean that, there are very few people I trust in this world. And I have always counted you as one of them. Seeing that text message that you released for what? For what?! Because you wanted to show that you were the truth-teller on TikTok? Well, that hurt my trust.”

She goes on to admit she’s “put out personal information of” his in the past — but says she’s “truly” sorry and “won’t put out anything else.” She also acknowledges that it’s probably been “really hard” for him to watch her life play out on TV after their sudden split.

However, she then really makes it sound like the texting is all his fault, like he’s the one who keeps pursuing a relationship with her:

“I hate that we keep doing this back and forth, but we’re not trying to hurt each other, we’re trying to hurt each other’s reputations. I can’t keep texting you. I can’t keep talking to you. I have a whole family. I’m in a committed relationship. I have a daughter with this man. We can’t be friends. Do you understand what position I’m in? As long as I keep talking to you, you feel some sort of connection. But that can’t be. We can’t do that. We’re not at that space.”

Damn! We can’t help but wonder if this message was less for Ryan’s benefit… and more for Ken’s! Because she’s the one who was texting Ryan late at night… but now he’s to blame? He’s the one who can’t let go? Hmm…

The mom of one ends with a message of peace:

“I want you to be happy. I want you to move on. I want you to move on with someone that’s going to make you happy, that’s going to love you like you should be loved. And I know that it’s hard because I get it. I did you wrong and I’m sorry for that.”

Damn, she even apologized! But does anyone else think she’s still making it sound like she’s asking him to leave her alone? After he showed that she texted him?

She’s since deleted the video, but you can watch moments from it (below):

Gypsy Rose Blanchard broke down in tears during a nine-minute video addressed to her ex Ryan Anderson, calling him out for sharing their private texts during a time she felt "distant" from Ken Urker. pic.twitter.com/UuZ08pbGXd — E! News (@enews) May 7, 2025

All this just got so much messier! Thoughts?

[Images via Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Anderson/TikTok]