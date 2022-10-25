Ralph Fiennes Calls 'Abuse' Directed At J.K. Rowling For Transphobic Remarks 'Disgusting'

Ralph Fiennes, babe, no…

As we all know, over the past couple years Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling has been digging herself deeper and deeper into a pit of ignorance — from way back in 2020 when she mocked an article explaining how COVID-19 had changed the health landscape for “people who menstruate,” tweeting:

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

See her full tweet (below):

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She later doubled down on her ignorance, mocking a Sunday Times article which stated Scottish police will, “record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker ‘identifies as a female.’” The author tweeted in response:

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

See (below):

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

Ugh. She was then noticeably absent from the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts HBO Max special, which she claimed was her own decision, revealing to Graham Norton at the time:

“I decided I didn’t want to do it. I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about.”

However, we all know some of the cast, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, vocally disagree with the author regarding trans rights. So it seemed more to the casual observer that the author was not going to be welcome for that particular reunion. But it looks as though Ralph AKA Voldemort is team J.K.

During an interview with the New York Times over the weekend, the 59-year-old shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Rowling’s transphobic comments, explaining:

“The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling. I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it’s not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman.”

You know what else is disgusting, Ralph? Attempting to invalidate the identities of others. He says he “can understand” the viewpoint of folks who are angry — but can he really? It’s not as if he’s been persecuted for trying to live his authentic life, right?

We’re not too surprised on his take, though, as he has previously defended the author, telling the UK’s The Telegraph last year:

“I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her. I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing.”

We appreciate that the Red Dragon star is trying to get everyone to speak with more peace and civility. But the truth is when it comes to people dismissing your existence, it’s a little hard to be civil. Surely Ralph can wrap his head around that? We’d hope he would take the time to speak with some trans groups and hear what they have to say, too. Maybe then he’d understand better why folks are so offended?

Thoughts on his comments, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

