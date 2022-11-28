Helena Bonham Carter Says Johnny Depp Is 'Completely Vindicated' & Defends J.K. Rowling From Transphobia Accusations

Helena Bonham Carter is speaking out about some very controversial issues involving a few of her A-list peers.

The 56-year-old actress sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times magazine over the weekend to discuss her career. But the topics veered far from the Ocean’s 8 star’s life and work, too. And at least a few of them are drawing some serious attention from readers.

For one, the London-born star used the interview to relay her thoughts on Johnny Depp. Of course, she’s worked alongside the Pirates of the Caribbean lead in several films, including Sweeney Todd. So she knows him a little bit better than most. Still, her take on his recent defamation trial involving ex Amber Heard was definitely one-sided.

Bonham Carter laid out how she believes Depp has been “completely vindicated” following a Virginia jury’s findings earlier this year that Heard defamed him. The 59-year-old actor was awarded millions by the jury, and while the case is still going through the appeals process, the Brit isn’t buying it.

The star — who was recently named the first female president of the London Library — said to the outlet:

“I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.”

“Totally fine”?!

The longtime actress also added more about her belief that the “pendulum” of the #MeToo movement had swung back against those who “jump on the bandwagon” in situations like Heard’s case against Depp. Using her words to shade Amber, Helena said:

“That’s the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”

“These things”?? Whittling down the movement, which allowed women to speak about their own experiences with harassment and assault at the hands of men, to a vague bunch of nothing speaks volumes on her part.

And is she calling the actress a liar?

Bonham Carter wasn’t done there. She also slammed the vitriol sent to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling about her controversial commentary over the last several years on the transgender community.

Enraged at what she believes was a coordinated attack on Rowling’s beliefs about transgender people, the Hollywood vet defended the author from accusations of transphobia. She also referenced the famed writer’s 2020 revelation that she is a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault, saying the Harry Potter creator has been “hounded” by those online:

“It’s horrendous, a load of bollocks. I think she has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse.”

The King’s Speech star went on:

“Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything — that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience.”

Yet, Rowling turned her “own experience” into a blanket statement on trans women not being able to call themselves “women.”

Of course, Bonham Carter is very with Rowling’s work, as she starred as Bellatrix Lestrange in four Harry Potter films in the late 2000s. So she also offered up a take on other high-profile Harry Potter stars — including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — who have spoken out against Rowling in recent years.

When asked if those cast mates were “ungrateful,” Bonham Carter offered:

“I won’t say that. Personally, I feel they should let her have her opinions, but I think they’re very aware of protecting their own fan base and their generation. It’s hard. One thing with the fame game is that there’s an etiquette that comes with it; I don’t agree with talking about other famous people.”

Interesting…

Sounds like shade! There’s so much to wrap around here, what with her defending Rowling over her problematic comments about the trans community, but you can read her full interview HERE. Thoughts on that, Perezcious readers? Or about her feelings towards “vindicated” Depp?

