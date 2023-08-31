Harry Potter Star Explains Why She Found Her Role 'Disappointing'

This Harry Potter star doesn’t feel her role was quite as magical as it should’ve been!

Bonnie Wright, who famously portrayed Ginny Weasley in the wizarding franchise, is getting candid about her feelings surrounding her iconic role. On Tuesday’s episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, she actually went as far as saying her portrayal of Harry’s (Daniel Radcliffe) love interest was actually pretty disheartening in the end! Why? She explained on the pod how Ginny just didn’t get enough screen time for her taste:

“There was just no room for much change in those scripts. There were a million executives going through them all.”

That was particularly troublesome given she was so young and vulnerable to any criticism!

“I think what I maybe took — which I don’t take so much to heart now — is I kind of felt that maybe my anxiety was about like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seen as badly portraying this character,’ rather than later realizing that I wasn’t really given the opportunity to do that.”

No, she was not! From Chamber of Secrets on those movies had to cut more and more as the books got longer and richer. At one point we had 800+ page books being turned into a single 2-hour movie! Unfortunately Ginny was the biggest and cruelest cut for many readers, as she had a full personality and character development in the books, and in the movies she was… sometimes seen in the background.

Bonnie noted how “a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book” so several actors “didn’t really have as much to show in the film.” And her own cuts led to a LOT of frustration:

“Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that. So that made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess.”

Thankfully now she realizes her character not having as much depth in the movies as she did the books was never her “fault” — and so far as she can tell fans agree:

“So it wasn’t really my ‘fault,’ exactly … And when fans do share that disappointment, they do it in a way where they’re like, ‘We know it wasn’t you. We just wanted more of you.’ And that’s the same with every character.”

Meanwhile, she seems to have the same notion as most HP lovers:

“If only they could’ve been five-hour-long movies, but it would’ve taken probably two years to film each one or something.”

Yeah, it seems wild… but if they’d known what hits they would be, Warner Bros. might have considered milking the franchise more with two-part movies a little sooner! LOLz! We mean, right now they’re working on turning them into a TV series, with each book being a full season. We hope the new Ginny gets treated a bit better…

