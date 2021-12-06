The Highly Anticipated Harry Potter Reunion Special Trailer Is Here! Relive The Magic!

All aboard the Hogwarts Express!

On Sunday, HBO Max released a teaser trailer for their new Harry Potter special. The upcoming reunion, which airs on New Year’s Day 2022, commemorates the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The trailer shows some familiar sights from the Wizarding World, including a Daily Prophet newspaper with the headline “Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni,” the famous train at platform 9 and 3/4, and some Hogwarts letters addressed to fan faves Robbie Coltrane (AKA Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (AKA Neville). Mark Williams, who played Mr. Weasley, also makes an appearance at King’s Cross Station.

While the controversial author J.K. Rowling will not be making an appearance, the films’ “Golden Trio,” Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are all involved. Other cast members joining the special are Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, as well as the director of the first two films, Chris Columbus, “and many more,” per the trailer.

In a press release, the streamer described the event:

“The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”

OMG just watching this fills us with nostalgia! We can’t wait to see Harry and the gang back together again!

Ch-ch-check out the teaser (below):

