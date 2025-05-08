Lea Michele Attempts To Prove She Can Read Once And For All! Are U Convinced??

Lea Michele wants to shut down those “crazy” rumors that she can’t read!

The Glee alum took it upon herself to prove her doubters wrong while making an appearance on Jake Shane‘s podcast Therapuss on Wednesday. During the “Tell Me What’s Wrong” section, in which fans write in to the show, Lea recalled how insane it was to see the viral theory first emerge around 2015, remembering:

“Ryan Murphy called me and he was like, ‘Have you heard this rumor?’ And I was like, ‘No, what’s going on?’ The fact that we are here all these years later — give me the notes, I’m reading them. I’m reading them!”

Hah!

She snatched the pre-written notecards from the host, insisting:

“I didn’t memorize it! Jonathan [Groff] is not here to read me this s**t.”

LMFAO! No help from her bestie! She then read perfectly:

“I placed first in my debate competition and qualified for nationals.”

But the actress then leaned over to Jake jokingly while pointing at the paper:

“What does this word say?”

OMG!

Despite no errors, she teased after finishing:

“Oh my god, the theories are going to be like, ‘Jake called her in advance. This doesn’t prove anything. She memorized it, she saw the cards in advance.’”

She is an actress… That’s her thing!

The TikToker tried to cheer her up by saying the rumor is “so camp and so out of love from the gay community,” but Lea disagreed. In fact, it kinda drives her crazy at times — though “it depends on the day.” The 38-year-old Broadway star explained:

“Sometimes I think it’s crazy that people care enough about me that they would make up something that someone has so little to do in their life and their day that they would waste it on like me is like hilarious to me. And then there are moments where I f**king get so frustrated by it because I’m one of the only women in my whole family to get accepted to college.”

The Scream Queens star elaborated:

“My mother’s whole family was like extremely poor, from the Bronx, not very well educated. And my parents moved me from the Bronx to New Jersey to get a good education and to thrive. And I did, and my parents and my family are so proud of that. So for someone to minimize that — it’s like so sad and so frustrating.”

Aw! This really hit a nerve!

Also, she was on the debate team, which she thinks also proves she can read:

“I placed first at a debate competition and qualified for nationals, like Bergen County champion debater over here. For everyone who thinks that I can’t f**king read, I was on the debate team. Like I would write speeches.”

Ch-ch-check it out at the 1:04:25 mark (below):

It’s iconic that she brought the topic up herself! She was ready for her moment to show off her skills!

As to be expected, fans weren’t convinced, laughing in the comments on socials:

“notice how ryan murphy asked ‘have you heard this rumor’ and not ‘did you READ what they’re saying’. ” “The fact that ryan murphy called her instead of text her” “HER bringing up the reading rumors and then proceeding to prove them wrong by reading the Tell Me Whats Wrong’s GAGGED me lmfaooo respect girly”

This rumor’s gonna haunt her forever!! LOLz!

What do you think? Did this convince you she can read? Sound OFF (below)!

