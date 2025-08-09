Got A Tip?

Glee Star HILARIOUSLY Calls Out 'Pathetic Loser' Dean Cain For Joining ICE

Kevin McHale is having NONE of Dean Cain‘s bulls**t!

As we previously reported, the former Superman portrayer took a big step to disgrace his legacy by joining ICE at 59-years-old. The hunky star, once beloved for portraying Clark Kent in the ’90s hit Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, completely threw away any last bit of good will he had! In a Tuesday Instagram post, he said:

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker. I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans. Not just talk about it — so I joined up. Here’s your opportunity to join ICE.”

Watch the full video (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dean Cain (@deuces1966)

Ugh. But you know what they say… you either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a villain. Wait, is that Batman? Whatever, it’s definitely this guy.

But Dean’s fellow star of a bygone TV hit isn’t afraid to call him out! Kevin McHale, known for playing the wheelchair-bound Artie Abrams on Glee, took to X (Twitter) to give his thoughts on the matter. He didn’t hold back in his response to the news, writing:

“Look I know the entertainment business is in shambles, but imagine being so out of work and desperate for attention (I would know) that you join ICE?”

Damn!!

That subtle self-roast, though. LOLz! Love it! And it does remind everyone exactly what Dean Cain is. No different from Kevin — and no one would take his word for it, either! They’re both just TV actors, y’all. Only there’s one big difference. In joining ICE now, Dean is… Well, as Kevin says, a:

“F**king pathetic loser.”

See the full post (below):

You tell him, Kevin! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Kevin McHale/Instagram]

Aug 08, 2025 17:10pm PDT

