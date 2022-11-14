Inside Heather Rae Young's Star-Studded Winter Wonderland-Themed Baby Shower With Tarek El Moussa!

The arrival of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy is growing near, and they couldn’t be more excited!

On Saturday, the real estate agent was dressed to the nines in a sheer floor-length gown as she enjoyed a winter wonderland-themed baby shower at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California with all her friends and family!

The 35-year-old took to social media after the event to give fans a peek inside the festivities. She was joined by Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, and Bre Tiesi (who knows a thing or two about motherhood since she just welcomed her first child with Nick Cannon). Real Housewives of Orange County stars Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi were also in attendance!

Perhaps one of the sweetest moments of the event, especially for Heather, was when she walked into the baby shower with her stepdaughter Taylor, 12. The Netflix personality’s husband is also a dad to son Brayden, 7, both of whom he shares with his former Flip or Flip co-star Christina Haack. So sweet to include Taylor during the big day!

Sharing some gorgeous snapshots of the glitzy party (below), Heather reflected on Instagram on Sunday:

“Showered with love is an understatement. Yesterday was a special day- celebrating our baby boy, winter wonderland style with my family and closest friends made my heart so full and happy. Everything was perfection and exactly what I dreamed of. I couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful and magical day filled with so much love, excitement, and warmth and it just made me even more ready for our baby boy to be here.”

In glimpses of the event on her IG Story, the reality star also revealed the party was super fancy. How do we know? Well, she showed off custom earrings she had made for one lucky winner of one of the baby shower games! Friends also arrived with the most sentimental gifts for the baby, including children’s books with handwritten letters inside! Check it out (below)!

Adorbz!

Later, Tarek admitted he “crashed” the ladies-only celebration to get a look at how happy his wifey was, he wrote on his feed:

“Had to sneak in and see how beautiful @theheatherraeelmoussa looked and give her and our boy some extra love. It was so fun seeing my wife glowing even more than she already is after being showered with love. Her smile said it all and I just can’t believe our baby boy is almost here!!!”

Aw!!

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, announced they were expecting their first child together back in July. They’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby (who is due early next year) and growing a little impatient along the way. The momma-to-be teased on the ‘gram in September:

“There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant.”

The 35-year-old continued:

“Sometimes I still can’t believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I’m really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I’m already a mom.”

So important to enjoy the journey to motherhood. Once Baby El Moussa arrives, things will fly by! Thoughts on her themed baby shower, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Heather Rae Young/Instagram]