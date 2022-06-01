Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Expecting Second Baby After 'About 18 Months' Of Trying!

Finally!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are officially pregnant with their second baby after a long time of trying! The couple, who is due in December, shared the happy news with Us Weekly on Wednesday, as Heidi announced:

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer. I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Aw!

Related: A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Want MORE Children!

Spencer opened up about how “challenging” this process has been for he and his wife, adding:

“Heidi has been crying a lot. It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way. It was so long at this point I don’t know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging.”

While The Hills star “tried really hard” to go with the flow and accept whatever happened (while also being grateful for her firstborn Gunner, 4), she struggled with fertility issues and grew “concerned” after they didn’t get pregnant after six months, continuing:

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal. And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

Co-star Brody Jenner even offered to pay for IVF treatments for them “a few months ago.” Wow! Thankfully, they were finally able to conceive after “about 18 months.”

Related: Christina Perri Is Pregnant Again After Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Now they are excited to see what the future holds for them, Heidi expressed:

“There are definitely different challenges and some nerves that are coming up with having a second child. It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us. I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, hoping it doesn’t wake Gunner up. This time, [even with my] pregnancy — I don’t get to rest and sleep when the baby does. I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby. So it’s going to be a big juggling act.”

A big but wonderful adjustment for sure!! Many congrats to the sweet family!

[Image via Heidi Montag/Instagram]